April 1946
J. Howard Held, 19-year-old glider man with the 11th Airborne Division, has been promoted to Technical Sergeant. Held is a veteran of the Leyte and Luzon Campaigns. The 1944 inductee qualified as a glider man on Luzon in May 1945. He received the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with two battle stars, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one battle star, and the Victory Medal.
Joining the Kenyon High School faculty in the fall will be Ray Wistrcill, who comes here from Medford. Wistrcill will take over as football coach and be in charge of intramural sports and teaching in the science department.
April 1961
Helen Luebke has been chosen to attend the Girls State sessions held at the 4-H building on the Minnesota State Fair Grounds. Miss Luebke was selected based on citizenship and leadership and her scholastic record as a member of the Kenyon High School junior class.
Al Wold, Kenyon High School basketball coach and athletic director, has been named basketball coach at Faribault High School. Wold came to Kenyon from Austin in the fall of 1955 as a basketball coach and mathematics instructor. This past season his team won the HVL title.
April 1971
Several former Kenyon High School athletes are continuing to play sports at the college level.
Tom Arndt is a member of the Dartmouth track team. Steve Sviggum is currently a member of the St. Olaf baseball team, and John Rodde is a member of the Ole golf squad. Bill Parsons of Winona State is a reserve catcher for the baseball team, and Charlie Kjos is pitching for the Rochester Junior College team.
“Scarecrow Dick,” a three-act operetta, will be presented by the Kenyon Elementary School fifth and sixth grade. Students with main speaking parts for the play are Kevin Torgerson, Melinda Skaar, Paul Bergh, Julie Schwake, Kevin Edstrom, Brad Wahlberg, Kaia Shelstad, Paul Henke, David Kvittem, Nancy Janousek, and Melody Meese.