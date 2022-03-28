A plan for using an A and B division of high schools in the District 4 basketball tournament was discussed at a meeting of school officials in Northfield. The new plan would end the domination of the Big Four of Faribault, Northfield, Owatonna, and Waseca in the district. The last small school to win the district was the Kenyon team of 1941-42.
Traditional Good Friday afternoon services will be held at First Lutheran Church between 1:30 and 3:00. Kenyon stores will be closed from 1 to 3 p.m. on Good Friday.
March 1962
Senior athletes of the eight HVL schools were honored at a banquet at Plainview High School. Each school was responsible for an entertainment number. Representing Kenyon on the program was the vocal sextet of Russ Meyer, Don Ersland, Dave Moses, Gary Quam, Don Haugen, and Harold Remme.
Paul Nesseth sailed from New York for Germany, where he will spend one year as an Agricultural Exchange Student from the University of Minnesota. This summer, he will live on the Anton Ullrich farm near Aalen in southern Germany and attend the University of Stuttgart’s winter semester.
March 1972
Jon Wefald, Minnesota Commissioner of Agricultural, will be the banquet speaker for the annual FFA Parent-Son Banquet. The FFA Chapter will be making its annual presentation of achievement awards to vo-ag students at the dinner.
A student council committee of Dave Jorstad, Tim Bauer, Jon Albright, and Mark Rodde are organizing a walk from the Nerstrand bandshell back to Kenyon as a fundraiser for the proposed bandshell to be built in Kenyon. The students will combine the walk with Earth Day and pick up trash alongside the road en route back to Kenyon.