Due to the continuing rate of COVID-19 spread, the Goodhue County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party will conduct contactless caucuses on Feb. 1, 2022.

Precinct caucus attendees can submit their resolutions and intent to hold Precinct Officer or Convention Delegate positions via email, mail, or in-person drop-off at their caucus location. A Goodhue-21 DFL representative will be at each caucus location the evening of Feb. 1 to accept in person documents. For more information see www.goodhue21dfl.org.

