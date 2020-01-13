January 1945
A group of 31 selective service registrants from Rice County are ordered to report to the courthouse in Faribault. Those reporting from this area are Edward Howie and Arthur Nelson of Dennison; Frank Sweet of Nerstrand and Glen Benson and Ivan Underdahl of Kenyon.
Installation Services will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church for the Rev. Virgil T. Foss, the new pastor. Dr. Nils Kleven of the Southern Minnesota District of the Norwegian Lutheran Church of America will be in charge of the installation.
January 1960
One of Kenyon’s landmarks, the former St. Matthews Evangelical and Reformed Church is being razed. The land was recently sold by the Kenyon School District to the Methodist Church for expansion. In 1957, the congregation merged with St. Johns of Wheeling Township. At that time the building was sold to the school district to be used for agricultural classes.
A public hearing will be held at the VFW Auditorium in regard to the proposed relocation of Highways 56 and 60 through Kenyon. The proposal would have both highways removed from Main Street. Highway 60 would skirt the north edge of Kenyon and Highway 56 would go north on Langford from the Kenyon Hotel and meet Highway 60 at the viaduct.
January 1970
The Kenyon wrestlers lost to Plainview 26-20. Three pins by Plainview decided the score. Winning their matches for Kenyon were Kevin Gunhus, Bob Klahr, Rickie Galley, Dave Floren, Mark Walker, and Tom Arndt.
The Kenyon Public School was closed Wed. for the balance of the week when 250 students were absent or sent home because of illness. The epidemic caused many absences earlier in the week and when the number increased daily school authorities decided to call off school for the rest of the week.