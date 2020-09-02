Sheriff Marty Kelly of Goodhue County announces the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2020. The MSA Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15-$600 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 Sheriffs of the State of Minnesota.
The Members of MSA gives special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two or four year law enforcement degree colleges.
“The Board of Directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform” said Kelly.
MSA recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice. They also recognize some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.
The Scholarship Committee, in making its selection of awards, intends on achieving representation from all geographical areas of the state. Scholarship awards will be announced by Dec. 28, 2020.
Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories:
• Mandated POST Skills Program.
• In their second year of a two year law enforcement program.
• In their third or fourth year of a four year college criminal justice program.
Students meeting the criteria are invited to obtain a policy-procedure statement and scholarship application from the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office during business hours, online at co.goodhue.mn.us or mnsheriffs.org, or by calling 651-267-2614.
Applications need to be submitted to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office by Oct. 16, 2020.