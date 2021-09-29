SOW 9-24-21

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the Week for Sept. 24, pictured from left, front, Adaline Richards, kindergarten, Tanya Short; Brooklelynn Cato, kindergarten, Katie Valek; Hudson Kruger, first grade, Katie Benbrooks; Lily Cordes, first grade, Tony Donkers; Henry Ellingsberg, second grade, Deb Hinrichs and Leila Macho, second grade, Megan Sabrowsky. Back, Adlee Lunde, third grade, Val Ashland; Page Buchal, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Jasper Ford, fourth grade, Jen Subra and Joshua Diderrich, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
