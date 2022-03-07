An all-church Gold Medal basketball tournament played in the Nerstrand Community Hall found the Kenyon Lutheran team defeating the Nerstrand Lutheran team in the championship game. Nerstrand Evangelical team was awarded third place.
The all-tournament first team was Wayne Galley and Ray Stenhaug of Sogn Lutheran, Harold Bonde of Nerstrand Lutheran, Gene Maus, and Claire Kispert of Kenyon Lutheran.
Members of the junior class of Kenyon High School have willed these things: Marilyn Foss willed her fur mittens to anyone with cold hands; Hugh O’Kane wills his green trousers to anyone who needs them for St. Patrick’s Day or any Irishman that dares to come to Kenyon; Aloise Erickson wills Jerry to anyone who can keep him as long as she has.
March 1962
Steve Sands’ last-second basket against West Concord gave the Vikings the east sub-district title. The game won by Kenyon 56-55 will go down in the record books as one of the most exciting in tournament action.
Under the direction of Miss Faith Torkelson, the Kenyon High School vocal groups performed excellently in the District 4 competition at Owatonna High School. Judges Leland Sateran of Augsburg and Kenneth Jennings of St. Olaf awarded the Senior Choir and Girls Glee Club Superior Ratings.
Kenyon entered four soloists who held their own amid keen competition. Paulette Kjos and Helen Luebke were in the piano competition, and in the vocal competition were Mary Jacobson and Joan Peterson.
March 1970
An informal evening of music is planned for people attending the Kenyon High School Pops Concert in the high school gymnasium. Senior Band selections include “Ballad for Barbara,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” featuring a piano duet of David Jorstad and Marjorie Huseth, and “Haskell’s Rascals,” with the snare drum trio of Cheri Sathrum, Sugar Gifford, and Terry Gunderson. The choir will feature songs from “Jesus Christ, Superstar.” Choir soloists are Naomi Kvittem, Mark Strandemo, David Jorstad, and Annette Jacobson.
Kenyon defeated Randolph in the East Sub-District Tournament championship game 77-55. The Viking’s leading scorers were Mark Strandemo with 17 points, Dan Canton had 13, and Terry Johnson 11.