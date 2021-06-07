The CFS Foundation recently approved $10,500 in grant funds to be distributed to 21 FFA chapters within their service and trade area, including the Kenyon-Wanamingo FFA Chapter. In addition, the CFS funds are being matched by the Land O’Lakes Foundation, bringing the total contribution to $21,000. The purpose of the grant money is for each chapter to use the funds to focus on developing and applying leadership and classroom skills with activities, projects, or events that help improve our rural communities and/or service those who live there.
“Giving back to our communities is one of our five cooperative principals,” said CFS Board Director, Eric Schrader.“Contributions such as this are an investment in the future of our rural communities. The skills that young people can gain from participating in FFA are invaluable and we want to help local chapters fund projects that will teach and inspire the students in FFA to be great leaders in our communities.”
Each chapter advisor was asked to fill out an application describing an activity, project, or event that their chapter has planned for the coming months or has already accomplished this year and how it may have improved their community or helped service a group of individuals within their community. They were also asked how the funds provided by CFS would help with this activity now or in the future.
The funds provided will provide an opportunity for some of the members to attend leadership camp and other funds will be used for the Farmer snack/lunch program they would like to run in Rice and Steele counties.
“FFA plays an important role in developing leadership skills, personal growth, and career success,” said Schrader. “We are very proud to be able to offer this grant to the Kenyon-Wanamingo FFA program and promote all aspects of agriculture.”