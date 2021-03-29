The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 124 Minnesota farms as 2021 Century Farms, including the George and Bessie (Derscheid) McVicker Farm of Kenyon, established in 1919.
Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, nearly 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2021 Minnesota State Fair. A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.