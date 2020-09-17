The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City is hosting a golf tournament to thank first responders for their service to the public on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Consecutive tee times are 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a four-player scramble. Entry fee is $75 per player and includes golf, golf cart, on-course contests and one drink ticket. The general public is invited and proceeds benefit HOPE Coalition’s domestic violence office in Wabasha. Reservations are available through the Jewel Golf Club.
The idea of a golf tournament specifically designed to thank all first responders for their work and dedication to the public is the brainchild of Melissa Helberg, an employee of the Jewel Golf Club.
“First responders are there for us all at the scene of a trauma or tragic event”, says Helberg. “They don’t receive enough gratitude for all they do. We want to thank them and we’re inviting the public to join us.” The tournament is a fourplayer scramble and scoring will be live on-course scoring using the Golf Genius App. A To Go menu will be available for purchase at the turn of the course. Inside dining is available in the Bluffside Restaurant and on the deck with reservations. Make reservations directly through the Jewel Golf Club, 651-345-2672, Ext. 3.
The tournament is being held specifically in October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, to bring attention of the dangers to first responders on domestic violence calls and the traumatic effects domestic violence has on people’s lives. HOPE Coalition in Red Wing has a domestic violence outreach office in Wabasha and all proceeds will go to that office and benefit the people of Wabasha.
HOPE Coalition is an advocacy organization helping people in crisis rebuild their lives. HOPE serves those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, homelessness and lack of basic needs in Goodhue and Wabasha Counties, plus western Pierce County, WI. The Wabasha outreach office is at 611 Broadway Ave. Suite 30, and is reached at 651-565-4112. HOPE has a 24-hour crisis line for those experiencing domestic violence at 800-369-5214 and a 24-hour sexual assault hotline at 800-519-6690.