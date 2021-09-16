The Webster Family, Matt Maring Auctions and Schafer Farms Inc. present a Live Auction Fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 23, to benefit the new livestock facilities on the Goodhue County Fairgrounds. The fundraising event is scheduled to follow Webster’s sale at their feedlot location at 41622 County 6 Blvd., Zumbrota.
On auction will be seven beef heifers: five Red Angus and Red Angus Shorthorn cross replacement heifers donated by the Webster Family (born and raised by Brady Ferguson) and two Balancer replacement heifers from Schafer Farms Inc. Rounding out the fundraiser is a matching funds challenge up to $5,000 from Maring Auctions.
The Webster Family contacted Friends of the Goodhue County Fair (FGCF) to offer their support after receiving a mailing in July that detailed the group’s objectives seeking membership and financial donations. Maring Auctions and Schafer Farms Inc. joined with their support as well.
FGCF is a 501c3 organization that is separate from the Goodhue County Fair Board but works with the Fair Board to achieve mutual goals. FGCF’s focus is upgrading and replacing the livestock facilities on the Goodhue County Fairground. Many of the existing barns no longer meet needs for space, safety or ventilation.
“Originally the remodel plan for the grounds was a single new structure,” Sherri Betcher, FGCF member said. “But increased building costs combined with the more immediate need for improved buildings made the initial plan no longer realistic. Smaller buildings allow us to better utilize resources and make faster progress by completing the goal in steps.”
Current plans consider Phase 1 as replacing the goat and sheep barns or the smaller Isaak Walton and poultry barn depending on availability of adequate funding. Availability of funding will determine which buildings are replaced first.
“We are grateful to everyone who has supported this vision so far because it demonstrates grassroots support,” Betcher said. “We thank the Webster Family, Maring Auctions and Schafer Farms Inc. for their generosity to make this auction happen and we thank in advance all those who will be bidding and buying at the auction. We look forward to providing better livestock facilities for exhibitors, animals and spectators soon. ”
View updated fairground plans, learn how to become of FGCF member or donate via our Facebook page or website at gc-friends-of-the-fair.com or mailing address: FGCF, Box 265, Goodhue, MN 55027.