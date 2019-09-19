The Kenyon High class of 1959 held its 60th class reunion Aug. 17 at the home of David & Carol Baker. Twenty-four class members plus a number of spouses and friends were present. Pictured, back, from left, are Larry Kasa, Harland Kasa, David Baker, James Fischer, Anthony Floyd, John Estrem, Lester Aakre and Russell Schreiber. Middle, Tom Flom, Alan Olness, Haven Bauer, Don Munson, Bruce Kindseth, Mark Flom, Ann (Deike) Schlegel and Jerry Houglum. Front, Sharon (Caron) Fleming, Virgie Jacobson, Judy (Haugen) Gerlach, Bonnie (Hallanger) Strand, Betty (Albright) Johnson, Donna (Redfield) Beckman and Mildred (Grinstad) Grossback. (Photo courtesy of Judy Gerlach)