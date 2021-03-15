March 1946
Ten graduated from their course in catechism Sunday morning at the Evangelical Churches in Kenyon and Nerstrand. Those completing this work were: Robert Reko from the Kenyon church and Marjean Fogelson, Arolyne Hildebrandt, Marlene Kispert, Ardelles Buchta, Bonnie Weber, Carol Shaske, Orville Bollenbach, Dewayne Shaske and David Wolf of Nerstrand church.
High school baseball will be stepped up this spring to become a major sports activity in District four. Tentative plans have been laid for a subdistrict and district tournament. Under the proposed tournament plan, baseball may well take its place alongside football and basketball in the school curriculum.
March 1961
Next Sunday at St. John’s Church of Wheeling, Rev. John Siegle will conduct confirmation services for three young people. These young people are Gerald Bosshart, Carolyn Sievers and Larry Tatge.
An appearance of the “Kitchen Band” composed of mothers of Kenyon school children was a highlight of the Kenyon PTA meeting. Miss Patricia Steffenson, the music instructor in the Kenyon schools, was the leader. Featured performers were Mrs. Walter Dokken, Mrs. LeRoy Foss, Mrs. Victor Hinderaker, and Mrs. Arthur Gerzevske.
March 1971
Kenyon High School students in the District Speech Contest are Cindy Tonga, Original Oratory; Jan Hiersche, Humorous Interpretation; Marna Skaar, alternate in Original Oratory; Linda Janousek, alternate in Non-Original Oratory; Keri Barsness, alternate in Storytelling.
Joe Murry, a junior student at Kenyon High School, was elected to the FFA District 15 secretary.
He is currently the Kenyon FFA Chapter reporter, chairman of the community service committee, and the FFA basketball team manager.