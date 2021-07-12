The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit association’s corporate giving program, awarded $149,114 through the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program this year, $3,000 of which was awarded to the Kenyon-Wanamingo Agriculture Department.
K-W's Ag Department will use these funds to purchase new tool chests, tools and specialty tools for the mechanical shop.
A total of 55 high schools within Compeer Financial’s territory in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin will receive grants of up to $3,000 each. The funds will support agriculture education programs and equipment in the classroom, directly impacting the lives of 11,917 students.
The purpose of this grant program is to promote agriculture education and inspire youth to gain a deeper understanding of the agriculture industry, by funding programs and modern classroom equipment.
“This program is designed to help schools expand their agriculture education programs and connect students with the latest technology,” said Karen Schieler, Senior Corporate Giving Specialist. “With students getting back to in-person learning, it’s more important now than ever to give schools the resources they need to foster an interest in the ever-changing agriculture industry with hands-on learning experiences.”