October 1946
One of the top men in the nation’s military personnel and Kenyon High School Class of 1913 member, Col Rohland A. Isker, will return to Kenyon to meet old friends and give two speeches.
Col. Isker has been the commanding officer of the Subsistence Laboratory in Chicago since 1939, was awarded the Legion of Merit for his work in the research for packaged food known as C-Rations used by military personnel during the war.
The eighth grade had a float for the first time in the homecoming parade. It was the “King and Queen of 1896.” Harold Remold was the King and Dorothy Charlson the Queen. The attendants were Helen Hegvik, La Bela Hilman, Jean Rud, James Sands, Marvin Clark, and Dick Werdahl.
The guard was Harold Bauer.
October 1961
The Junior Class of Kenyon High School will present the comedy “Charley’s Aunt.” Cast members are Earl Fredrickson, Dale Ersland, Gary Urness, Lance Schuster, Paul Langeness, Dennis Gunhus, Linda Lennon, Dorothy Davidson, Diane Hoidahl, and Audrey Haugen.
Anna Kjos of Kenyon will be on the Bowler Up television program on Channel 4. She was drawn to represent local bowlers on the new series. Kjos will do her bowling at the Convention Center Stadium in Bloomington.
October 1971
Second Lieutenant Steven Johnson of Wanamingo has been awarded silver wings upon his graduation from U. S. Air Force navigator training at Mather AFB, California. He has been assigned to Pease AFB, New Hampshire, for flying duty with a unit of the Strategic Air Command.
Among the members of the Augustana College Concert Band under Dr. Leland Lilliehaug is Kenyon High School graduate Jim Albright.
The Ordalen Memorial Addition to Dale Lutheran Church was dedicated at special services. The addition was made possible through a gift to the congregation from the late Julia and Olena Ordalen.