The Holden Hi-Lites 4-H Club met on March 7, 2021 at St. Michael’s Church in Kenyon. A virtual meeting was also held that evening.
Topics discussed included the 4-H Hog Roast to be held on April 25, 2021. 4-H members are encouraged to sell meal tickets which will directly benefit the Goodhue County 4-H Program. Tickets are also available by contacting the Goodhue County Extension Office at 651-385-3100. An online auction will also be held.
Livestock Quality Assurance Training was discussed for members sixth grade and older. Looking ahead Dog Training Orientation is scheduled for May 12, Animal ID deadline will be May 17 and 4-H Regional Camps are scheduled for June. Cody Ostertag gave a demonstration on halter breaking a calf and Mason Allen discussed things you can make with goat milk. Members brought non-perishable food items to donate to the Kenyon Food Shelf.
— Submitted by Anna Ostertag, Club Reporter