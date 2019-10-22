aspelund ever readies 4h club report

The Aspelund Ever-Readies had a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Holden Church, where three new members joined the club and they installed new officers. National 4-H week was Oct. 6 -12. On Nov. 25, there will be youth leader training for new officers at Our Saviors in Zumbrota. Serving families for the month of October were Nystuens, Fosses and Johnsons. The next meeting of the Aspelund Ever-Readies is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Holden Church. New officers pictured from left to right, Vice president- Charlie Sevareid, Reporter- Maddy Johnson, Reporter- Evie Scheffler, President- Madelyn Wehe, Secretary- Rachel Nesseth, Treasurer- Hayden Poquette, County Representative- Owen Scheffler (Photo courtesy of Maddy Johnson)

