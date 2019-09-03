AWANA Club kids program at Faith Community Church kicks off for the fall at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at the church, 305 State St. N. (Hwy. 56 just north of West Concord).
Register for another exciting year as AWANA celebrates with games and ice cream. Parents are invited to attend the kickoff night.
The club is for children ages kindergarten through fifth grade. A Middle School Youth Ministry for sixth, seventh and eighth grades as well as SHYM for senior high ninth through 12th begins Sept. 18. All clubs meet on Wednesdays from 6:45-8 p.m., September through April.
For more information, call 507-527-2245 or call Roger and Ginny Lee at 507-216-1854.