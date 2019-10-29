kenyon wanamingo

It will be dark outside, but the lights are on inside! K-W residents are invited to a community coffee event from 6:15 to 7:15 a.m. Friday, Nov.1 at the new commons area in Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle-High School. Coffee and pastries will be available while they last. This event is intended for the early risers who may not be able to make any of the evening information sessions about the K-W Schools local operating levy referendum. It is also a great opportunity to tour the new facilities at the Kenyon site and learn about indoor walking and exercise opportunities for the winter months. The new commons area is available for regular Community Coffee days if there is an interest. Come to chat about the referendum, recreation, Knights volleyball or whatever is on your mind.

Load comments