January 1946
The beginning shorthand class members of Kenyon High School who have received their membership certificates from the Order of the Gregg Artists are Elaine Remme, Audrey Broin, Mary Rustad, Donna Nesseth, Pat Schneider, Arlayne Hilstad, Betty Wangsness, JoAnn Foss and LaVae Jarstad.
Pat Dyrdahl was awarded a bronze O. G. A. pin for having the best shorthand notes of the papers submitted from Kenyon High School.
"Norway's Liberation," a sensational sound film of the greatest period in Norway's history, will be shown at the Time Theater. The Extra Attraction will be "Trysil Knut," the Norwegian picture smuggled out of Norway will also be shown with Norwegian dialogue.
January 1961
Coach Al Wold's Kenyon Vikings notched a critical victory last Friday night as they breezed past Zumbrota 46 to 30 and won the Alphie the Goat Trophy that the two schools have fought for over the previous three decades. Fred Barsness led the Kenyon High School team with 16 points and Steve Sands with 14 points.
Aviation Cadet Peter Mark Hegseth graduated as an honor student of the basic pilot training program. He earned his pilot's wings and an Air Force Second Lieutenant commission upon completing sixth months of training at Vance AFB, Enid, OK.
January 1971
Miss Ora Goodfellow, 82, former Kenyon Postmistress, passed away. Miss Goodfellow, who retired in November 1957, was postmistress for a total of 36 years. President Woodrow Wilson appointed her in June of 1915, and she served until 1929. After six years, she was reappointed by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1935 and served until her retirement.
Approximately 200 wrestlers from twelve schools competed in the Kenyon Junior High Wrestling tournament. First-place finishers in their weight classes for Kenyon were Doug Amundson, Terry Sahl, and Kevin Thompson. Placing second was Gary Strombach. Third-place finishers Gene Froelich and Bobby Walker. Finishing fourth were Dick Hagenson, Dave Shoberg, and Galen Quam.