Let SEMMCHRA help you achieve your dream of owning a home. Whether you are just starting to think about buying a home or you are applying for a mortgage, SEMMCHRA can help.
An important, but often overlooked, part of the homebuying process is attending a homebuyer education class. SEMMCHRA provides Home Stretch, an 8-hour homebuyer education class.
Attending the class gives participants the opportunity to learn about the entire homebuying process from lenders, real estate agents, and housing counselors. Buying a home is the most expensive thing most people ever purchase. Be an informed, prepared buyer with Home Stretch.
Currently, all SEMMCHRA’s Home Stretch classes are being offered online. You can take the class from the comfort of your own home. It has never been easier to attend a class!
SEMMCHRA has upcoming Home Stretch classes on Nov. 9-10, and Nov. 16-18. All classes start at 5:30 p.m. SEMMCHRA’s entire Home Stretch schedule can be found at www.semmchra.org/home-ownership/homebuyer-education-classes.
For more information about any of SEMMCHRA’s homeownership programs, please contact the Self Sufficiency and Homeownership Coordinator, Tressa Sauke, at 651-565-2638 ext. 204 or at tsauke@semmchra.org. Information about all these programs can also be found at www.semmchra.org. These are equal housing opportunity programs.