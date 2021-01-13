Grant dollars are still available for the Goodhue County Business and Nonprofit Relief Grant Program. This grant is available to help small businesses and nonprofits in Goodhue County that have been affected by an executive order related to the pandemic. Businesses can qualify for up to $10,000 in grant funds based on the need documented in their application. These funds can be used for any business activity or need. The deadline to apply is noon Monday, Jan. 25.

Easily apply by reviewing the grant guidelines and completing the application at cedausa.com/goodhuecountycares. Submit applications to goodhuecountycares@cedausa.com. All businesses should consider applying if they are eligible. If you need assistance, please direct any questions about the grant program or application to goodhuecountycares@cedausa.com or send questions by phone to 507-867-3164.

Load comments