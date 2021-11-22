November 1946
The school patrol was recently installed by George Kaisersett of the State Highway Patrol. The following boys were installed as members of the Kenyon School Patrol: Marvin Clark, Arnold Satter, Richard Werdahl, James Sands, Ronald Monson, Roger Lohman, Merle Aase, Brice Benson, Gerald Engel, Duane Pagel, Herman Sahl, and Myron Wunderlich.
The local patrol is on duty at the bank corner at noon and four o’clock in the afternoon on school days.
Twelve members of the Kenyon High School Band attended the Vincent Kling Music Co. Band Clinic in Rochester. Those attending were: Maurice Sathrum, James Hegvik, Audrey Hennen, Alice Dyrdahl, Lois Johnson, LaVae Jarstad, Erling Jorstad, Ronald Teigen, Jean Jarstad, Maron Cornwell, Darlyne Broin, and Norleen Knutson.
November 1961
Playing before a standing-room-only crowd, the Kenyon PTA Fathers battled the favored KHS Faculty to a 33-33 tie in a basketball game played for the PTA Fun Night. Members of the Fathers Team were: Howard Held, Clarence Jensen, Cordet and Stanley Overby, David Ronning, Billy Janousek, Ray Strandemo, Max Walker, Donny Stenhaug, Joel Hjermstad, Haven Bauer, Maurice Sathrum, Frank Callister, and Harold Severson. Stanley Baker was the manager, and Hardy Foss was the trainer and water boy.
Playing for the teachers were Tom Stone, Ralph Hagberg, Glen Huebner, John Shelstad, Richard Anderson, Arlen Johnson, Layne Buckingham, Gene Maus, and Russell Bunde.
David Arneson and George Voxland were the officials.
The Kenyon Vikings edged the Wanamingo Bulldogs 50-45 in the first game of the season. The Vikings led through much of the game. The Bulldogs pulled to within four points late in the game. Steve Sands, David Arneson, and Gary Strandemo led the team in scoring.
November 1971
The Kenyon Vikings opened their basketball season by dropping a 63-41 decision to Jerry Synder’s Lake City Tigers. The Vikings were led in scoring by Dan Canton’s 16 points. The taller Lake City team caused many problems for the smaller Vikings.
Shari Myran has been named grand prize winner in the Dress-A-Doll contest sponsored by the Security State Bank of Kenyon. Winners in the six different categories were Sharon Thune, Mrs. Gerry Vesters, Gertrude Berg, Mrs. Glen Von Wald, Mrs. Gene Maus, and Shari Myran.