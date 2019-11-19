The University of Minnesota Extension-Goodhue County and Goodhue County 'Make it OK' invites anyone who is interested in learning more about rural stressors, the task force, resources available and additional learning opportunities to attend this workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the VFW, 25 E. First Street in Zumbrota.
Rural stress affects everyone: from rural business owners, to farmers and their families. This is a free event and lunch is included. Registration will start around 9:30 a.m.
Farming in Tough Times is an educational meeting for everyone, especially area agricultural producers and agricultural professionals who may find themselves confronting various challenges as a result of the economic state of agriculture. Livestock and crop producers from all size farms and stages of life are welcome to attend. It is also encouraged that agribusinesses who work with producers attend. This event will focus on farm stress, mental well-being, and building resiliency.
Contact Goodhue County Health and Human Services at 651-385-3200 with any questions. Register at z.umn.edu/farmingintoughtimeszumbrota.