June 1945
Goodhue County youths from this area who registered for military service are Raymond Rolle and Clifford Voxland of Kenyon and Arland Sundry of Wanamingo.
Diplomas are being sent out to rural school students who have completed the eighth grade. Those from this area include Peter Brandvold, Jerome Ramstad, Marilyn Flom, Joan Nesseth, Joseph Jacobson, Evelyn Voxland, Gwendolyn Von Wald, Donald Broin, Ronald Grose, Bernard Linaman, Joseph Finnesgaard, Pauline Derscheid, and James Walker.
June 1960
Harris Hostager will be ordained into the ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church at services to be held at Holden Church. Following his ordination Pastor Hostager, his wife, Luetra, and son Steven Jon will move to Miller, Iowa, where he will serve the Miller-Ellington Prairie Lutheran parish.
Last week, Spurgeon Marcuson injured his eyes. Neighbors Cleland Swanson, Elvin Dokken, Harlem Kyllo, Stanley Sathrum, Mike Lips, Johnny Mork, Virgil Lurken, Bob Sathrum, Duane Schaper, Luverne Benson Russell Galley, and Dell Eastman finished up the plowing and seeding on his farm. Marcuson is in the Worrell Hospital in Rochester, where he is undergoing treatment.
June 1970
Senior Tom Arndt and junior Bruce Vermilyea are the first two Kenyon High School athletes to compete in the State Track Meet. Arndt will be competing in the discus, and Vermilyea will be running the two-mile race.
Junior Girl Scouts leaving for Singing Hills Girl Scout Camp were Heidi Peterson, Kathy Voxland, Jackie Taube, Melinda Skaar, Deanna Kindseth, Kaia Shelstad, Kay McVary, Diane Rew, Julie Estrem, Janine Houglum, Lynn Lerfald, Debbie Lennon, and Ann Nesseth.