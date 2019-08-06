August 1944
A Purple Heart has been awarded to Pvt. Clarence Berg for wounds received in action June 2, 1944 somewhere in Italy.
Work has started on Kenyon’s new airport located just south of Kenyon on the K. C. Overby farm. Runways running east and west and north and south and a new modern hanger capable of housing seven planes are being constructed.
August 1959
The F. G. Held Chevrolet Co. won first place in the May-June Great Lakes Region sales contest. The prize is an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas. Howard Held, winning salesman in the dealership and his wife, Mardell accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Lorrie Ugland and Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Fennie left last Fri. for Las Vegas.
The Goodhue Canning Co. was reading its equipment and checking corn the first of the week in preparation for the 1959 pack. Indications were that the first fields of corn would be ready for processing that later part of the week.
August 1969
“Song of Norway” will be presented in Wanamingo Park. The musical is based on the life and music of Edvard Grieg. Members of the cast from Kenyon are George Langemo playing the part of Edvard Grieg, Judy Langemo playing the part of Nina Hagerrup and Davis Strandemo playing Olav.
Special Awards were received by outstanding 4-H exhibitors at the Goodhue County Fair. Trophies were presented to Brian Nystuen, Champion 4-H Beef Showman and Steve Sviggum, Champion Swine Showman. Trophies were also awarded to Junior Health Champion Gail Bonhus and Health Reserve Champion Stephanie Bonhus.