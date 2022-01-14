SOW 1-14-22

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School’s Noble Knights of the Week for Jan. 14 are: Front row, from left, Isabella McGowan, kindergarten, Tanya Short; Warner Hendrickson, kindergarten, Tanya Short; Ian Morales-Vasquez, first grade, Katie Benbrooks; Sabin Varanelli , first grade, Tony Donkers; Lily Knott, first grade, Tony Donkers. Back row, from left, Madeline Engen, second grade, Deb Hinrichs; Alaria Hunt, second grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Mariah Brainard, third grade, Val Ashland; Piper Rueger, fourth grade, Jen Subra and Jace Tuma-Brezina, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools)
