...HEAVY SNOW TO CONTINUE OVER SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA WITH LIGHT
TO MODERATE SNOW OVER CENTRAL THROUGH SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Snow, occasionally heavy at times, will spread southeast through
the afternoon. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible
along the Minnesota River Valley, west of Mankato, and over the
Buffalo Ridge. The snow will end from north to south late this
afternoon through the evening hours.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Friday
evening west of a line from Glenwood to Albert Lea. A Winter
Weather Advisory remains in effect east of the warning area to
the Mississippi River.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the
warning area with 3 to 5 inches in the advisory area. Amounts
will drop off quickly east of the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School’s Noble Knights of the Week for Jan. 14 are: Front row, from left, Isabella McGowan, kindergarten, Tanya Short; Warner Hendrickson, kindergarten, Tanya Short; Ian Morales-Vasquez, first grade, Katie Benbrooks; Sabin Varanelli , first grade, Tony Donkers; Lily Knott, first grade, Tony Donkers. Back row, from left, Madeline Engen, second grade, Deb Hinrichs; Alaria Hunt, second grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Mariah Brainard, third grade, Val Ashland; Piper Rueger, fourth grade, Jen Subra and Jace Tuma-Brezina, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools)