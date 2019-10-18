The 2019 Kenyon Area Historical Society Limited Edition Christmas Ornament is now available for preorders.
The ornament order forms may be received at Kenyon City Hall or by contacting Kevin Anderson at 507-789-6835. Ornaments will be delivered in late November.
This years ornament has a picture taken from a 1905 postcard of the Farmer’s State Bank and the Kenyon City Hall. Both buildings were constructed during the building boom of Kenyon’s Main Street in 1895.
The Farmer’s State Bank building occupied the corner of Main Street and Forest Ave. The bank was established by B. J. Borlaug who moved to Kenyon after operating the Norway Corner Store for many years. The bank was closed during the Great Depression and the building was home to a variety of businesses until the early 1960s when it became and is today the United States Post Office of Kenyon.
The distinctive original Kenyon City Hall had a bell tower and sandstone framed doorways. From its completion the building housed the Kenyon Fire Department and the Kenyon Public Library occupied the second floor. By the late 1960s the fire department had moved to the old Fox Garage and the library was moving into a building next door. A decision was made to tear down the unused building and create a parking lot. Today that space is occupied by Kenyon Ace Hardware.