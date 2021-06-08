The Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority has openings for new participants in the Family Self-Sufficiency Program. The Family Self-Sufficiency Program’s goal is to assist families in achieving financial independence.
The FSS program provides participants with resources and assistance as they work to complete their personal program goals and obtain full time employment. As earned income increases, participants can begin to earn money in an escrow account. Upon graduation, participants are awarded these funds and can use the money for a wide range of things, such as putting a down payment on a house. In 2020, FSS graduates earned over $36,000 in escrow money.
Those who are in SEMMCHRA Section 8 or a Public Housing participant interested in learning more about the Family Self-Sufficiency Program are encouraged to contact Tressa at 651-565-2638 ext. 204 or tsauke@semmchra.org.