January 1947
At the pep fest before the Kenyon/West Concord basketball game, Barbara Quam set the mood with some boogie-woogie on the piano. Our cheerleaders for twenty years in the future, Bobby Frigaard and John Cole, gave an atomic cheer that really exploded. Gerry Schwake told us what we already knew, that we would defeat West Concord.
A revised Kenyon basketball team fell to Morristown 52 to 37. It was the first time the new combination had worked together. The last-minute change in the line-up resulted from the disciplinary action taken against three regular members of the varsity and one member of the B-squad for breaking training rules. Shortly before the squad left for Morristown, they were advised that they would not be making the trip. Curt Stolee, Morrie Sathrum, and Glen Kispert filled the vacated positions. Wally Hildebrandt, Ray Stenhaug, Chuck Akre, and Gerry Schwake saw plenty of action. Jim Hegvik and Capt. Wayne Galley were in their starting roles.
January 1962
The Kenyon Vikings came from behind to defeat the Zumbrota Tigers in a rough and tumble game 62-54 to keep Alphie the Goat trophy the two schools have battled for more than 35 years. Kenyon’s Steve Sands led all scorers with 23 points, followed by Chuck Voxland’s 13 and Denny Greseth’s 11 points. The Tiger’s wiry sharp-shooting guard Eric Grimsrud led Zumbrota with 20 points.
It came as a surprise to those assembled for the annual meeting of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church that a majority were interested in a name change. The issue was put forward for consideration as part of a new congregational constitution. The committee suggested changing the name to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. By a vote of 44 to 34, the new name was recommended. A special meeting of the congregation is scheduled for Feb. 21 to ratify each part of the constitution, including the name change.
January 1972
Kenyon High School social studies teacher and driver’s education instructor, Ron Hested, has been named local Teacher of the Year. Hested joined the Kenyon faculty in 1966 and has been active in the Kenyon MEA. He is a member of the First Lutheran Church.
Bud and Joan Forsberg were honored at the annual convention of Coast-to-Coast Stores held in the Twin Cities for twenty-five years of service to the company. Forsberg moved to Kenyon in 1946 after being discharged from the air force. On Jan. 1, 1947, he formed a partnership with his uncle Peter Sorheim in the Coast-to-Coast Store. He purchased the store in 1950.