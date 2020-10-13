K-W BAND

The Kenyon-Wanamingo Band proudly announces the Hiawatha Valley League All Conference Honors Band members: Carrie Doehling, percussion; Logan Thompson, tuba; Sierra Belcher, clarinet; Austin Lankford, trombone; Alec Johnson, percussion; Seth Kyllo, percussion; Luke Berg, tenor saxophone and Bray Olson, saxophone. Band director Claire Larson says this honors band has traditionally had three rehearsals and a culminating performance on the first week of November. This year they will have the symbolic honor of being selected to this elite group. (Photo courtesy of Claire Larson)
