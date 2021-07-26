July 1946
Confirmation services were held at Hegre Lutheran Church, with Rev. H. M. Johnson officiating.
The following were confirmed Valborg Kyllo, Mildred Sathrum, Richard Johnson, Kenneth Flikke, Jeanette Knutson, Dennis Satre, Shirley Kindseth, and Arlene Hellerud.
Sunday was a big day at the Nels Jacobson home in Holden. It was the first time in five years that all the members of the family were together. Samuel and Oswald are both home after serving overseas. Other members for the reunion were Pvt. Lawrence Jacobson, Nilmer Jacobson, Mr. and Mrs. Nordeen Sathre, and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Flom of Minneapolis.
July 1961
Norval Hoverstad of Cannon Falls, formerly of Dennison, is among thirty candidates enrolled in the Minnesota Highway Patrol Recruit School. Those who complete the ten-week course will be placed on the list of eligible officers and appointed to the patrol as openings occur.
Martin M. Kindseth observed his 90th birthday with a family picnic at his farm home in Skyberg.
All the children were present except for Stella (Mrs. W. E. Chamberlain) of Rushville, Nebraska.
Those children attending with their families were John, Olaf, Albin, Marlow, Russell, Mabel and Mildred.
July 1971
Pack 232 Cub Scouts of Kenyon attended Cub Pack Day at Camp Kahler in Rochester. Cub Scouts attending were Scott Baldus, Dean Burow, Leslie Eggert, Tim Emerson, John Estrem, Jay Germundson, Rahn Hagberg, Randy Helgeson, Mark Kunde, Scott Nelson, Ryan Peterson, Eric Ostlund, Mark Ronning, Jim Sathrum, Tom Skaar, Jamie Wallaker, Mike Wunderlich and Todd Wunderlich.
Terry and Tom Johnson wrote a little history into American Legion Baseball during the League C Tournament. The brothers gave up three hits in three games, pitching Kenyon to the League C Championship and a berth in the District 3 Legion Tournament to be played at Picha Field.