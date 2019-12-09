The following local students will graduate from Minnesota State University, Mankato on Dec. 14, where 1,709 degrees will be awarded in two graduation ceremonies following the Fall 2019 semester.
Kenyon: Amy Buchal, SPEC, Educational Leadership; Mary Voxland, BS, Management, Magna Cum Laude and McKenna Weyandt, BS, Communication Studies.
Wanamingo: Carrie Groth, SPEC, Educational Leadership.
Nerstrand: Tyler Lexvold, BS, Aviation.
Dennison: Brennah McCorkell, BS, Alcohol & Drug Studies, Summa Cum Laude and BS, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude.
West Concord: Cori Kennedy, BS, Mass Media.