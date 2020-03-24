The Goodhue County Licensed Child Care Association announced with all that is going on due to the COVID-19 outbreak, April and May meetings have been canceled. GCLCCA hopes to start up again in the fall and award the Provider of the Year at that time. More information on specific dates will be provided later.
