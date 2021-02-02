February 1946
From the Viking Hi-Lites: First grade students with perfect attendance this year are Geraldine Hinderaker, Joan Kispert, David Ronning and Richard Johnson. Third graders with perfect attendance are Samuel Sands, Ronald Greseth, Solveig Stepperud, Burdette Floyd and Maurice Shankey.
The Kenyon Go-Getters 4-H Club held their annual meeting at the Joe Johnson home. Officers elected were Dick Johnson, president; Delores Fennie, vice president; Carol Halvorson, treasurer; and Parma Erath, secretary. Mrs. Peter Remold and Mrs. Joe Johnson are the adult leaders. Johnny Ryg, reporter.
February 1961
Kenyon High School A Honor Roll: Grade 12 Lois Estrem, Sharon Quam, Helen Sievers, Cheryl Vermilyea; Grade 11 Helen Luebke; Grade 10 Dorothy Davidson, Karen Luedke, Steven Ronning; Grade 9 Jean Lennon, Haven Ofstie, Gary Strandemo; Grade 8 Lois Barsness, Carol Kolb; Grade 7 Peggy Vangness.
Joni Pierson of Lake Elmo and Mark Flom of Kenyon have been named State Champions in the 4-H Holstein Contest for 1960. They have been selected based on the herd of Holsteins they have started, records kept, and leadership. Flom is a sophomore at the University of Minnesota majoring in dairy husbandry. He plans to take over the home farm when he completes his course work at the U.
February 1971
The Kenyon Vikings took over the number one spot in the Class A Coaches poll. They are followed by Luverne, Northfield, Sherburne, and East Grand Forks in the rankings. Willmar is number one in the Class AA division.
Julie Ann Foss has been named 1971 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for Kenyon High School. She was selected for the honor based on her written score and aptitude examination. Foss will receive a specially designed award from the sponsor General Mills.