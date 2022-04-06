From the archives: Thursday, April 1, 1982 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Apr 6, 2022 2 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save W.A. “Doc” Bohan will be absent from Kenyon’s Main Street for the first time since 1939, as he has sold his clothing store to Kevin Anderson. The change in ownership is effective today, April 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Load comments Trending Now Roy Janousek Housing issues proven to affect community health Spring sports preview: K-W baseball targeting successful spring in competitive Gopher Conference, Section 1A Bonnie Joy Ring Enke Goodhue County farmer experiments with seed mixes, spacing & row width Upcoming Events Apr 6 Storytime Wed, Apr 6, 2022 Apr 6 Wednesday Wear Wed, Apr 6, 2022 Apr 6 Overcomers Wed, Apr 6, 2022 Apr 6 Wing Night Wed, Apr 6, 2022 Apr 8 Storytime Fri, Apr 8, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Ezra Miller charged with harassment and disorderly conduct Ed Sheeran calls for end to 'baseless' plagiarism lawsuits Kris Jenner found filming 'The Kardashians' to be 'scary' WWE’s Corey Graves on Marrying Carmella Days After ‘WrestleMania’