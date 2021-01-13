The Holden Hi-Lites 4-H Club met on Jan.10 at St. Michael’s Church in Kenyon. A virtual meeting was also held that evening for those unable to attend in-person due to COVID.

4-Hers were reminded to re-enroll in 4-H and pay club dues. New discussion topics were: Market Beef ID Deadline which is Feb. 16 and the Goodhue County 4-H Hog Roast scheduled for April 25. The Hog Roast will look different this year and members hope to have more specific details on this event soon. The Holden Hi-Lites are planning a fun winter activity for February, but the date has not yet been determined.

If you’d like more details about the Holden Hi-Lites 4-H Club please email Dana Ostertag at danaostertag1@gmail.com

— Submitted by Anna Ostertag, Club Reporter

