The tradition of the dairy industry in Goodhue County runs deep, along with the tradition of crowning local dairy princesses to serve as ambassadors for local dairy farmers. This year's Goodhue County Dairy Princesses are Kate Rechtzigel, Allison Keller, Emily Benrud and Madelyn Wehe.
Rechtzigel grew up on her family's dairy farm in rural Wanamingo. She has previously served as a dairy princess and has shown cattle as a 4-H member. Currently Rechtzigel is a member of the Gopher Dairy Club. She is a student at the University of Minnesota studying animal science and plans to come back to the family farm following graduation, begin producing her own soaps and lotions, and continue to promote the dairy industry.
Keller grew up on her family's dairy farm in the rural Bellechester area. She has worked on her family's dairy farm alongside her eight siblings her entire life, and enjoys all it has offered her. Keller is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout majoring in dietetics.
Benrud's family farm is in rural Goodhue. She is currently studying dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Benrud has shown cattle through 4-H, participated in dairy judging and is a member of the UWRF Dairy Club. She will be representing Goodhue County as one of the state's ten finalists for the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
Wehe lives and works on a dairy farm in rural Faribault. She has shown dairy cattle and participated in dairy judging through Goodhue County 4-H. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota in the fall.