Hunter Burow of Wanamingo was named to the president's list at Central Lakes College for the 2020 fall semester.
The president's list includes students who earned a GPA of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Hunter Burow of Wanamingo was named to the president's list at Central Lakes College for the 2020 fall semester.
The president's list includes students who earned a GPA of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.