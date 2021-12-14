Knoble Knights

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the Week for Dec. 14. Pictured from Left, Front Row: Oakley Benbrooks, First Grade, Tony Donkers; Genevieve Hendrickson, Second Grade, Deb Hinrichs; Laila Mandujano, Second Grade, Megan Sabrowsky

Back Row: Elliott Salveson, Third Grade, Val Ashland; Reid Miner, Third Grade, Sandy Sahl; Joenah Breyer, Third Grade, Sandy Sahl; Gwendalynn Hendrickson, Fourth Grade, Jen Subra; Gwendellyn LaForce, Fourth Grade, Rhonda Thesing

Not pictured: Brayden Rapp, First Grade, Katie Benbrooks 

(Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
Load comments