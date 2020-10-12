October 1945
It seemed strange that Kenyon High School was in session Friday morning when all of the neighboring schools in Minnesota were observing Columbus Day holiday which had been set aside by Gov. Thye.
There was controversy deciding which holiday to observe, Columbus Day or Leif Erickson Day. Since we are “Vikings” it seemed fitting that could not celebrate the legal holiday of Oct. 12. Also homecoming had been planned for the 12th long before the governor's declaration.
At the homecoming pep fest Coach Picha introduced the team and captain Wayne Kispert spoke briefly.
Supt. Harapat crowned Glenn Westermoe king and Mardell Kindseth, queen, who then led the pep fest crowd in a snake dance down Main Street.
October 1960
Over 700 boys and girls from the state took part in the 1960 Junior Livestock Show held at South St. Paul.
Dave and Dick Nystuen exhibited market lambs and placed in the purple group. George Voxland, Charles Voxland and Dave Hjermstad all received blue ribbons on their market lambs. Rodney Rauk received a blue ribbon for his Crossbred pig.
Two more girls were winners of Schwinn bikes in the Kenyon Leader's subscription campaign. Bicycles were delivered to Bonnie Dahl and Lois Johnson. Five bicycles, a typewriter, and several cash prizes were awarded during the Leader campaign.
October 1970
Thomas Arndt was among the 850 members of the Class of 1974 to enter Dartmouth College. Mr. Arndt is a 1970 graduate of Kenyon High School where he captained the football, wrestling and track teams, served as a class officer, was a member of the National Honor Society, yearbook staff and was a member of the glee club.
At the HVL conference cross country meet last week at Zumbrota, Zumbrota took first, Kenyon second, and Cannon Falls third. Bruce Vermileya finished in first place with Mark Wrolstad taking third. Neal Mundahl, Richard Meyer, and Frank White place 14, 20, and 24 respectively.