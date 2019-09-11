The American Conservative Union Foundation honored recipients of the highest scores on its 2019 scorecard at an award ceremony Sept. 11.
The event was held at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Park. Drazkowski is being honored with scoring a 97% on their scorecard, the highest score of any Minnesota House member in 2019. He holds a 92% lifetime average from ACUF.
“I am proud to be recognized by a national organization like ACUF for my voting record," Drazkowski said. "I am doubly proud that they selected one of the amendments I offered, an amendment on the Public Safety Bill to solidify the ‘stand your ground’ provisions in Minnesota Law last session to figure into their scores. Although we did not prevail, we won’t give up until we give Minnesotans the security that they will not be prosecuted for defending themselves and their loved ones.”