The Agriculture Council of America said Ag Day is about recognizing - and celebrating - the contribution of agriculture in everyday lives. Ag Day was celebrated on March 22 this year, and falls during National Ag Week. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
National Agriculture Week is devoted to educating people about where food, fiber, and fuel come from. Every year, producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies, and others join together to recognize the contributions of agriculture. National Ag Day falls during National Agriculture Week, celebrated March 20-26, 2022.
Farm facts
According to most recent U.S. Census Bureau statistics, 386,531 men are working as farmers and ranchers.
Additionally, 51,865 women are working as farmers and ranchers.
Today, a farmer grows twice as much food as his parents did – using less land, energy, water, and fewer emissions.
Today, the average U.S. farmer feeds 155 people. In 1960, a farmer fed just 26 people.
To keep up with population growth, more food will have to be produced in the next 50 years than the past 10,000 years combined.
U.S. farmers produce about 40 percent of the world’s corn, using only 20 percent of the total area harvested in the world.
According to the USDA, one acre of corn removes about 8 tons of carbon dioxide from the air in a growing season. At180 bushels per acre, corn produces enough oxygen to supply a year’s needs for 131 people.
How to observe #NationalAgricultureWeek
• Share your experiences with agriculture.
• Host a webinar, seminar, or forum discussing agriculture.
• Join a discussion about the future of agriculture.
• Discover new technology that advances and improves agriculture.
• Talk to a farmer.
• Share events and photos using #AgWeek on social media.
• Use the week to follow a new influencer, such as The Farmer’s Life or MN Millennial Farmer.
• Download a new podcast, such as Agriculture Proud or The AgVocate.
National Agriculture Week history
The week-long celebration is organized each year by the Agriculture Council of America, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the public’s awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society.