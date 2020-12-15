December 1945
By unanimous vote, the village council resolved the result of the Dec. 4, 1945, election by voting in favor of granting licenses to sell intoxicating liquor. The election judges' vote reports and the canvasing judges indicated the question had passed with a favorable vote. The council voted to establish an exclusive municipal liquor store.
About 800 children of the Kenyon area attended the annual Christmas theater party at the Time Theater. The program included several cartoons, comedies, and short subjects. Candy bars were handed at the end. It was necessary to have two performances to handle the overflow crowd.
December 1960
The annual Kenyon High School Alumni Party will be held in the Kenyon Elementary School gymnasium, according to the arrangements committee chaired by Maurice Flom. Larry Fisher's orchestra of White Bear Lake has been engaged to play for this popular holiday social event.
Committee members are Mrs. Donald Broin, Mrs. C.R. Forsberg, John Cole, Mrs. Richard Underdahl, Mrs. Olaf Haugen, Mrs. Marvin Danielson, Harold Bauer, Mrs. Lloyd Voxland, Don Stenhaug, Barb Numedahl and Frank Callister.
Marvin Danielson, superintendent of the Kenyon Municipal Utilities, revealed that the Kenyon Water Department would begin chlorinating the municipal water system shortly upon the State Health Department's recommendation.
December 1970
The members of the Kenyon High School A Honor Roll include Grade 12 Susan Broin, Kathy Jacobson, Barbara Kvittem, Ruth Odegaard, James Sviggum, Bruce Vermilyea; Grade 11 Marilyn Houglum, Nancy Mundahl, Rick Sviggum, Linda Teig; Grade 10 Tim Bauer, Susan Herrlich, Virginia Hughes, Rita Odegaard, Marna Skaar; Grade 9 Neal Mundahl.
Steve Weisbecker of Kenyon High School was one of 28 high school cagers named to the WCCO Radio All-State Team of the Week.