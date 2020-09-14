Thousands of Minnesotans have taken the step to vote from home during 2020 elections. And you can, too.

1. Visit mnvotes.org

2. Complete the "Request for Absentee Ballot" application - make sure you have a Minnesota-issued driver’s license/State ID or the last four digits of your Social Security Number

Once you vote, you can even track your ballot online at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx.

If you prefer to vote early in person, come to the Government Center handicap door and call the Elections Office. 

For additional information on Absentee Voting call 651-385-3040

