Thousands of Minnesotans have taken the step to vote from home during 2020 elections. And you can, too.
1. Visit mnvotes.org
2. Complete the "Request for Absentee Ballot" application - make sure you have a Minnesota-issued driver’s license/State ID or the last four digits of your Social Security Number
Once you vote, you can even track your ballot online at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx.
If you prefer to vote early in person, come to the Government Center handicap door and call the Elections Office.
For additional information on Absentee Voting call 651-385-3040