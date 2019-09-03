• Brandon Scinto, 35, Homeless, booked into the ADC on 13 Goodhue County warrants. He was released on his own recognizance on some of the warrants, bail was set on others, he’s being held on a total bail amount of $50,000. Next court appearance is 09-09-19.
• Complainant reported lots of traffic and trash being dumped in area. Set up for extra patrol, thus the pending disposition.
• Baby raccoon in live trap.
• Stray dog in area.
• Complainant reported that sometime between 8-3-19 and 8-7-19 the following items were taken from his property: riding lawn mower, 2-push mowers, weed whip, 3-sets of tires (2 w/rims), fender flares, truck bed rails, and a drill. $3,349 loss. Riding lawn mower and fender flares have been recovered. Under investigation.
• Same complainant as above, suspicious vehicle on property.
• Complainant reported the theft of 80 gallons of fuel from a tank being stored in a field/ditch at this location. Occurred two different times over the past two days. $408 loss.