The Kenyon Country Club Women's Auxiliary closing dinner is set for Wednesday Sept. 25. Social Hour begins 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m, Members only. For reservations, call Kaia Lehman at 507-789-5992.

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments