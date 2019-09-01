The Kenyon Country Club Women's Auxiliary closing dinner is set for Wednesday Sept. 25. Social Hour begins 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m, Members only. For reservations, call Kaia Lehman at 507-789-5992.
Kenyon Country Club Women's Auxiliary plans dinner
