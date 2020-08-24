August 1945
Sgt. Marvin E. Hildebrandt arrived at Camp McCoy’s personnel center for redeployment. Sgt. Hildebrandt served 18 months in England, France, Belgium, and Germany. He has been awarded the Purple Heart, the Infantry Combat Badge, the E 10 Ribbon with five battle stars, and a Presidential Citation.
One of the largest crowds of the summer attended the final Kenyon High School Band Concert.
Besides the regular program, under the direction of Doris Weeks, the band gave a brief marching demonstration let by Drum Major Patricia Dyrdahl and Majorettes JoAnn Halseth and Joan Osdal.
August 1960
Vernon (Bud) Norman of Rochester has joined Harold Lehse in partnership operation of the Gambles Store here. Mr. Norman, his wife, Marilyn, son Steven and daughter Debra will move to Kenyon in the near future.
The Pfister’s Hybrid softball team defeated Jorstad’s Hardware in the semi-finals of the end of the season tournament. Jim Foss pitched a six hitter for Pfizer’s. Jim Frigaard had two singles, a double, and a triple; Dick Anderson had singles and homerun; and Bob Aaker had a homerun and a triple for the winners.
August 1970
Ronny Maria Gomez Avalos, an AFS student from San Jose, Costa Rica, will be attending Kenyon High School this year. Her host family for the year is the John Kvittem family.
Seven Luther Leaguers from this area were in New York City to attend the National Luther League Convention at Madison Square Garden. Attending the convention were Michelle Brenna, Dennis Pechacek, Judy Musgjerd, Mark Peters, Linda Malloy, Dale Pechacek, and Dennis Putrah.