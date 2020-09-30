National 4-H Week

Pictured from left, Kendra Reed, Taylor Reed, Cody Ostertag, Ashley Rechtzigel and Anna Ostertag stand next to the decorated windows at Security Insurance Agency in Kenyon. (Photo courtesy of Anna Ostertag) 

The Holden Hi-Lites 4-H Club recently decorated the windows at Security Insurance Agency in Kenyon for National 4-H Week which will be celebrated Oct. 4-10, 2020.

Club Reporter Anna Ostertag says the Club's theme for the window contest this year was centered around bees — “Bee the Reason Someone Smiles Today” and “Come Join Our 4-H Hive." Youth from the Club created emoji smile faces and added words that describe 4-H.

National 4-H Week is an opportunity to highlight 4-H youth in our communities along with showcase the incredible experiences that 4-H has to offer young people. 4-H is open to youth kindergarten through one year after high school graduation.

For more information contact Goodhue County 4-H Extension Office at 651-385-3100. 

— Submitted by Anna Ostertag, Club Reporter

