The Holden Hi-Lites 4-H Club recently decorated the windows at Security Insurance Agency in Kenyon for National 4-H Week which will be celebrated Oct. 4-10, 2020.
Club Reporter Anna Ostertag says the Club's theme for the window contest this year was centered around bees — “Bee the Reason Someone Smiles Today” and “Come Join Our 4-H Hive." Youth from the Club created emoji smile faces and added words that describe 4-H.
National 4-H Week is an opportunity to highlight 4-H youth in our communities along with showcase the incredible experiences that 4-H has to offer young people. 4-H is open to youth kindergarten through one year after high school graduation.
For more information contact Goodhue County 4-H Extension Office at 651-385-3100.
— Submitted by Anna Ostertag, Club Reporter