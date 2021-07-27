The hospital at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing was recognized on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" rankings. These rankings were published on the U.S. News & World Report website on Tuesday, July 27.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing rated high-performing in the speciality area of Hip Fracture. Mayo Clinic is again been ranked as the No. 1 hospital nationwide for the sixth consecutive year.
"We're honored that Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing has been recognized as a regional leader," says Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. "Every day, our outstanding team in Red Wing brings the very best of Mayo Clinic care to the patients and communities we serve."
Mayo Clinic in Rochester is ranked No. 1 in the state of Minnesota, a ranking it has held since 2012, when U.S. News & World Report first published state rankings. Mayo Clinic in Arizona is ranked No. 1 in the state of Arizona, it's ninth consecutive year for that ranking. And Mayo Clinic in Florida is ranked No. 1 in the state of Florida, a ranking it has held for five of the past six years.
The U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" rankings feature 20 hospitals with the highest combined overall scores in 15 medical and surgical specialties, and 17 common procedures and conditions ratings. Hospitals are measured on factors such as survival, patient experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services and reputation with other specialists. Hospitals also are ranked regionally within states and major metro areas.